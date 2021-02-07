Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $35.80 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 4.5% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

S&P Global stock opened at $324.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.