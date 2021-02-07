Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,252 shares during the period. Catalent makes up approximately 3.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Catalent worth $27,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $400,823,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 667,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 566,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 26.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,766 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $113.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $124.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

