Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 2.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $237.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

