Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,043 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 0.6% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

