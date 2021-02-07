Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.2% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 438,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,273,000 after buying an additional 79,394 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

