Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSGP opened at $908.18 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $902.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $859.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.90 and a beta of 0.97.
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.
