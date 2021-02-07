Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,024 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 3.8% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Moody’s worth $30,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Moody’s by 34.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,514,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,713,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 409,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,689,000 after purchasing an additional 104,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $276.97 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.60.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

