Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,265 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 2.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Dollar General by 9.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.05. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

