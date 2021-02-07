Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,361 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,361 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $8,603,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

