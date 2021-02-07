Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,880 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $167.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.34 and its 200 day moving average is $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.