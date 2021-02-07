Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 21,644 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,644 shares during the quarter. Black Knight makes up approximately 2.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Black Knight worth $18,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

