Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 23,555 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,555 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 3.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,055,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $169,959,000 after buying an additional 136,917 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

LOW opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.