Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Sells 36,252 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,252 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for 3.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Catalent worth $27,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT opened at $113.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $124.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.