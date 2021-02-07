Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,711,000 after purchasing an additional 321,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,342 shares of company stock valued at $203,169,471 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

MA opened at $338.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $337.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.