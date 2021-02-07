iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Compass Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $389.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.