iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

IVV stock opened at $389.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

