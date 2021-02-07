iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $389.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.05 and its 200-day moving average is $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

