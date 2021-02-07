iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 140,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

