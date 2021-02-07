iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

