iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,924 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45.

