iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.6% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $118.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53.

