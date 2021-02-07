iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Florin Court Capital LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 7.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average of $116.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

