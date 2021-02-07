iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $405.61 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $426.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.80 and its 200-day moving average is $359.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.