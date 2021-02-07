iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lowered by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,176,000 after purchasing an additional 354,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after acquiring an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $141.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

