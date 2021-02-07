iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 12.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM opened at $221.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $221.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

