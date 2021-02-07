iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Raised by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 307.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $108.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.