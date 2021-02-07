iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.