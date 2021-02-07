iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,201,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 555.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.