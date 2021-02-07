J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.67 ($2.90).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 235.90 ($3.08). 4,930,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,012,050. J Sainsbury plc has a one year low of GBX 171.19 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 208.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1,179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

