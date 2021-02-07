Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

