Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 84 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,976,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AutoZone by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 73,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,481,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total value of $13,490,269.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,220.43 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,206.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,181.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.