Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,768 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth $45,901,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth $41,663,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the third quarter worth $12,528,000.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $46.23 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

