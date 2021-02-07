Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 118.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,433 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,047,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,881,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 79,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW opened at $175.80 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.63.

