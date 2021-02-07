Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,551,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.77.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $310.77 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $370.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.89 and its 200 day moving average is $281.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

