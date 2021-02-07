Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

