Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after buying an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after buying an additional 35,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,260,000 after acquiring an additional 32,924 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $359.51 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.78 and a 200 day moving average of $310.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.64.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $1,503,422.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 245,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,247 shares of company stock worth $41,686,188 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

