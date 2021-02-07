Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,481,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,960,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

AVB opened at $172.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

