Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

