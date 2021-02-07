Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $55.45 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

