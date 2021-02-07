Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

SBSW stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,685.00 and a beta of 1.49. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

