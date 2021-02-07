Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19,294.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $704,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

