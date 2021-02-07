Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIDE. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,220 shares of company stock worth $9,845,916 in the last quarter.

RIDE opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIDE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

