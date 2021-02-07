Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,244,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 851,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.05. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

