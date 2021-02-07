Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 109,593 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109,593 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

