Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after buying an additional 53,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after buying an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after buying an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 463,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,936,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $209.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.93.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

