Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $272.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.22 and its 200 day moving average is $226.97. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $280.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.