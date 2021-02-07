Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 116,463 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,463 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

HWM stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

