Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 18,295 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2021


Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $23.89.

