Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.46% of CECO Environmental worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $2,522,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 216,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.19 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $255.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

