Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,379 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.51% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 537,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 215,384 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.80 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.